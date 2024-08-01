Landslide risk rises in Chikkamagaluru’s Charmadi after Shiradi Ghat hill collapse

Chikkamagaluru, nestled in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, is facing growing anxiety due to a landslide alert for Charmadi Ghat. This concern has been exacerbated by the recent landslide disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, casting a shadow of apprehension over the region.

Residents and travelers in Chikkamagaluru’s foothills are increasingly worried as Charmadi Ghat, a critical 22-kilometer route, becomes a focal point for landslide fears. The road’s treacherous conditions and heavy traffic have heightened anxieties about potential soil and rock collapses, creating hazardous driving conditions.

The situation is further stressed by the recent history of landslides in Shiradi Ghat, which adds to the unease surrounding Charmadi Ghat. The Disaster Management Unit has issued a landslide alert, urging caution for those traveling in the area. The memory of a mudslide in 2019 has resurfaced, intensifying fears and prompting locals and travelers to exercise increased vigilance.