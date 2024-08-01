Landslide risk threatens 29 taluks in Malnad and Coastal Karnataka

Karnataka is currently grappling with a significant landslide threat across 29 taluks in its Malnad and coastal regions. Despite the 2022 action plan by the State Disaster Management Authority aimed at addressing landslides, the government has not taken adequate measures to mitigate the growing risk. The action plan outlined proactive steps to prevent landslides, especially during the rainy season, but these measures have not been sufficiently implemented. In 2022 alone, heavy rains triggered landslides at 55 locations throughout the state. The situation improved slightly in 2023, with only two incidents due to reduced rainfall. However, the current heavy rains have already caused landslides in over 16 places, raising concerns about more occurrences if the government does not act promptly.

Over the 13-year period from January 2009 to December 2021, Karnataka experienced 1,272 landslides, resulting in significant damage. The frequency of landslides has increased in recent years, particularly in the Uttara Kannada and Shimoga districts. While there were only 27 landslides recorded in 2009, the number surged to 125 in 2016, 219 in 2017, 462 in 2018, 161 in 2019, and 264 in 2020, with 2018 marking the peak. Uttara Kannada alone witnessed 439 landslides during this period.

The State Action Plan for Landslide Management, created in 2022, includes several critical measures such as identifying high-risk areas, constructing barriers, relocating residents from hazardous zones, ensuring swift coordination among departments during landslides, updating the action plan annually, and conducting geological studies in vulnerable areas. Unfortunately, these recommendations have largely been ignored, leading to an increase in landslides.

Multiple factors contribute to the landslide risk in Karnataka, including thin soil cover on steep hills, changes in landforms, heavy rainfall, obstruction of natural water flow, and the construction of temporary dams in natural channels. Deforestation in hilly and sloping areas also exacerbates the problem.

The taluks most susceptible to landslides include:

– Uttara Kannada: Ankola, Honnavara, Karwara, Kumata, Siddapur, Shirsi, Supa, Yallapur

– Udupi: Hebri, Karkala, Byndur, Kundapur

– Shivamogga: Theerthahalli, Sagara, Hosanagar

– Kodagu: Madikeri, Somwarpet, Virajpet

– Dakshina Kannada: Belthangadi, Bantwala, Mangaluru, Kadaba, Sulya, Puttur

– Chikkamagaluru: Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, NR Pura, Sringeri

– Hassan: Sakaleshpur

Between 2009 and 2021, the landslides were distributed as follows: 439 in Uttara Kannada, 356 in Shivamogga, 193 in Chikkamagaluru, 99 in Udupi, 88 in Dakshina Kannada, 79 in Kodagu, and 18 in Hassan.