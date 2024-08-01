Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair appointed first woman DG of Indian Army’s Medical Services

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair made history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to assume the role of Director General Medical Services (Army). Previously, she also broke barriers as the first woman to hold the post of Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces) upon her promotion to the rank of Air Marshal. Her distinguished career began after she graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985.

Lt Gen Nair’s extensive education includes a postgraduate degree in Family Medicine, diplomas in Maternal & Child Health and Health Care Management, and a two-year training program in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi. She trained in Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces. She has also served as the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command and Training Command of the Indian Air Force, contributing significantly to military medicine.

Her contributions extend beyond her medical duties, having served as an expert member of the Dr. Kasturirangan Committee for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019. Recognized for her meritorious service, she has received the AOC-in-C (WAC) and Chief of Air Staff Commendations, as well as the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India. Coming from a family with a proud seven-decade military tradition, she is married to Air Marshal KP Nair (Retd) and shares the unique distinction of being a daughter, sister, wife, and mother of military personnel, including IAF Fighter Pilots.