New Yezdi Adventure launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the 2024 Yezdi Adventure in the Indian markets. The re-engineered and redesigned bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 2.10 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The official bookings already kickstarted nationwide. Interested ones can now reserve the latest offering from the nearby authorised showroom.

The new Yezdi Adventure uses the new-gen Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 29.6PS of maximum power and 29.9Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure have 220mm ground clearance and long-travel suspension. The motorcycle comes with a new integrated main cage and fresh decal panels.t also gets features like an onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The new Yezdi Adventure is available in four colours — Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey and Glacier White. Below are the variant-wise 2024 Yezdi Adventure prices (ex-showroom).

Tornado Black – Rs 2.10 lakh

Magnite Maroon DT – Rs 2.13 lakh

Wolf Grey DT – Rs 2.16 lakh

Glacier White DT – Rs 2.20 lakh