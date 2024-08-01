Numerology Prediction for August 1, 2024

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha advises that the time is right to initiate your plans and make strong efforts. Any issues related to your child’s career will be resolved with the help of a significant person. Handle family problems calmly rather than with stress. Avoid money transactions. Focus on strengthening your public relations at work. The household atmosphere will be happy and disciplined, and your health will remain good.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, or 29 of any month)

Ganesha indicates a favourable planetary position, making it an opportune time to start your plans. Joining and collaborating with a religious organization will bring you peace of mind. Youth may face disturbances in their work, but they should remain calm and persistent. Money matters may slow down, but it’s a good time to accelerate business activities. Married life will be harmonious, though you may experience issues related to cough and throat.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha predicts a beneficial situation with all tasks being completed properly. Spending time at a spiritual place will bring peace of mind, and any financial work that was stuck may be completed today. You may spend most of your time resolving a close relative’s problem, causing some disruption to your personal activities. There will be a need to improve the internal system at work. Husband and wife will maintain harmony in managing the household.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says the economic situation will improve. Worries that have been persistent for some time may find relief. It’s a good day to complete work that has been delayed. Be cautious of a few close people who may try to harm you out of jealousy. Control your impulses and anger. You may receive new business contracts. The family atmosphere will be pleasant, but be aware of seasonal diseases.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha foresees plans related to property or vehicle purchases. Students will perform well in competitive examinations but will need to put in more effort. Unexpected expenses may arise. Worries about children’s behavior and actions may require a calm approach to solve. Business discussions will focus on new plans. There may be some tension between husband and wife, and you might face issues related to gas and stomach.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, or 24 of any month)

Ganesha mentions that the planetary transit is positive, and with a little effort, you can succeed in tasks that have been delayed. Students will be focused on their studies. Overcome weaknesses like emotionality and generosity, as they can be exploited. Avoid letting social media and bad friends waste your time. Be diligent before making new business investments. Family love and unity will be maintained.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha suggests that it is the right time to complete any pending house maintenance work. You’ll feel energetic as ongoing health problems improve. Give time to solve a friend’s or relative’s problem. Avoid taking up inappropriate work to strengthen your financial position. Modern knowledge is necessary to improve business activities. The relationship between husband and wife will grow closer.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha indicates that money borrowed or stuck for a long time can be recovered, so keep trying. Students and youth can achieve success in professional studies. Avoid money transactions. Communicate positively and avoid negative words, especially women who should maintain their self-esteem. Efforts are needed to improve the business situation. Family members and spouse will be supportive. Maintain a healthy daily routine and diet.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the planetary position is favourable, and you can achieve your dreams through hard work and prowess. Economic conditions will be strong. Make decisions independently rather than relying on others. There is no hope of settlement in court-related matters. You may face challenges in business. The relationship between husband and wife will be cooperative and supportive.