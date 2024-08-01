Oil companies revises LPG prices

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial LPG. The price of commercial LPG sold in 19-kilogram cylinders were hiked by Rs 8.50. The new rate will be effective from today, August 1, 2024.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited website, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1652.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 1646—a rise of Rs 6.50. In Kolkata, the price has increased by Rs 8.50, bringing the cost to Rs 1764.50. In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1605, and in Chennai, it is Rs 1817.

On July 1, 2024, when the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 30.

However, the price of the non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged. It is priced at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month. Meanwhile, the oil companies have decided to keep the rate of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households unchanged. The last revision in domestic cylinder prices happened on March 1 this year.