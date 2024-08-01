Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale winss third medal for India

Paris: India shooter Swapnil Kusale won another shooting medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024. Swapnil Kusale won bronze in the Men’s 50m rifle three positions event.

Swapnil Kusale won the bronze with a score of 451.4 points. Y.K. Liu of China claimed the gold with 463.6 points, while S. Kulish of Ukraine took silver with 461.3 points.

Swapnil Kusale has now become the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. This is also the first time that the Indian shooting contingent have won three medals in a single edition of any Olympics.

This becomes India’s third shooting medal, as well as the third medal overall, in Paris 2024. Manu Bhaker won bronze medal for the country in women’s 10m air pistol. Then, the Indian team of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze medal in the 50m pistol mixed team event. Manu Bhaker became the first post-independence Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition.

The 28-year-old from Kambalwadi in the Kohlapur district of Maharashtra becomes the sixth male shooter from India to win an Olympic medal. The Paris Olympics 2024 is also his maiden appearance at the Olympic Games.