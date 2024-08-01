Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

On Thursday, August 1, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, traveled to Wayanad to assess the aftermath of devastating landslides. These catastrophic events, which struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, have claimed 167 lives and left hundreds unaccounted for in the Kerala constituency. The Gandhis, initially planning to visit on Wednesday, postponed their trip due to bad weather but are now on the ground to survey the damage, engage with local leaders, and support relief efforts.

The region’s worst natural disaster in recent memory prompted district authorities to urge residents in landslide-prone areas to relocate to relief camps immediately. The massive landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala caused widespread devastation and significant loss of life. The district administration faces criticism for failing to provide early warnings about the impending landslides to the affected communities.

Rescue efforts have been significantly hampered by the absence of a crucial Bailey Bridge, which is expected to be completed by today. The lack of this bridge has made it difficult for volunteers to transport essential supplies like food, water, and heavy equipment, including earthmovers, to the disaster-stricken area in Mundakkai.