Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth straight session

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on August 1. At close, BSE Sensex was up 126.21 points or 0.15 percent at 81,867.55. NSE Nifty settled at 25,010.90, up 59.70 points or 0.24 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,509. Meanwhile, 2,408 stocks declined and 109 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 354, and those that hit a 52-week low was 18. In addition, 338 stocks traded in upper circuit and 237 stocks hit the lower circuit. 28 out of the 50 listed companies on the Nifty ended higher.

Top gainers were Coal India, Power Grid Corp, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Nestle India, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Labs and ONGC. Top losers were M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and SBI.

Among sectors, auto, capital goods, IT, media, telecom, PSU Bank and realty down 0.5-2 percent, while buying was seen in the metal, oil & gas, power and energy. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed nearly 1 percent each.