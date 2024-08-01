Union government hikes jet fuel price

New Delhi: The Union government has increased Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price. The price were increased by Rs 3,006.71/ kilolitre(kl) I n Delhi to Rs 97,975.72/kl. The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost Rs 97,975.72/kl in Delhi, Rs 1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, Rs 91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai. The aviation fuel prices for domestics airlines on international run will now cost $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai.

Also Read: Gulf country announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise ATF prices on the 1st and 16th of every month. The price is revised based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.