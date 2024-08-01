Wayanad Landslide: Rescue efforts continue; Death toll exceeds 270

On the third day of rescue operations in Mundakkai, Wayanad, efforts resumed early Thursday morning following the devastating landslide. The Indian Army, equipped with a dog squad, has been deployed to assist in the rescue, moving towards the affected area. The landslides, which struck Wayanad three days ago, have led to a significant number of fatalities. While estimates suggest over 275 deaths, the Kerala Revenue Department’s official records confirm 167 fatalities, with 240 people still reported missing.

In Chooralmala, the Indian Army’s engineering unit is steadily constructing a temporary Bailey Bridge to restore connectivity and facilitate rescue operations. Currently, 1,167 personnel are involved in the rescue efforts, supported by K9 teams and Kerala Police’s cadaver dogs to locate bodies. Advanced IBOD technology will also be employed to detect individuals trapped under debris. Kerala has sought the expertise of Retired Major General Indrabalan’s team, and the Navy is providing essential supplies to the rescue personnel.

Rescue operations have been intense, with rescuers forming human chains and using ropes to evacuate residents from dangerous locations. In particularly perilous areas, people were transported across a turbulent river on wooden platforms. The Army’s relentless efforts have resulted in the recovery of over 80 bodies and the rescue of nearly 1,000 individuals. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 166 bodies and 49 body parts, with 75 bodies returned to their families. The identified victims include 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children, with one individual’s gender yet to be confirmed.