Air India Express to operate flights to this country from these Indian cities: Details

Chennai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express is set to expand its operations to Dhaka in Bangladesh. The airline will launch six weekly flights connecting Dhaka to both Kolkata and Chennai. The new flight services will start from September 3, 2024.

Flight Schedule:

Kolkata to Dhaka

Departure: 11:55 AM

Arrival: 1:30 PM

Frequency: Tuesday to Sunday

Dhaka to Kolkata

Departure: 11:10 PM

Arrival: 11:45 PM

Frequency: Tuesday to Sunday

Chennai to Dhaka

Departure: 7:00 PM

Arrival: 10:10 PM

Frequency: Tuesday to Sunday

Dhaka to Chennai

Departure: 2:30 PM

Arrival: 4:50 PM

Frequency: Tuesday to Sunday

Special Introductory Fares:

Kolkata-Dhaka: Rs. 3443

Dhaka-Kolkata: Rs. 4609

Chennai-Dhaka: Rs. 4796

Dhaka-Chennai: Rs. 7223

Bookings are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Passengers from cities like Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Imphal, Jaipur, Surat, and Varanasi can now enjoy convenient one-stop connectivity to Dhaka. Similarly, travelers from Dhaka can easily reach these Indian cities via Kolkata or Chennai.

With this new addition, Kolkata becomes the third-largest hub for Air India Express, offering 158 weekly flights to 13 destinations directly and 20 through one-stop itineraries. From Chennai, the airline operates over 85 weekly flights, connecting 13 destinations directly and 24 through one-stop itineraries.

Recently, Air India Express added Agartala as its 32nd domestic destination, offering daily direct flights to Kolkata and Guwahati.

Loyalty members booking on the website and mobile app get additional rewards like exclusive discounts, special deals, up to 8 percent NeuCoins, and complimentary Xpress Ahead priority services. Special fares and benefits are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, and armed forces members.