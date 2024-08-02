Air India Halts Tel Aviv Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8, 2024, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The airline is prioritizing passenger and crew safety, offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees for affected passengers. For further assistance, passengers can contact Air India’s 24/7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999.

This suspension follows a surge in conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, leading to increased global airline cancellations at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. Air India runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv, and initially cancelled flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi on August 1 due to “operational reasons.”

Other major airlines like United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways have also halted operations in Israel due to the worsening situation. Air India reassured passengers that their safety is the top priority and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, emphasizing close monitoring of the situation and providing support during this time.