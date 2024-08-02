Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Dh15-million prize money

Abu Dhabi: Popular raffle draw in the UAE, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced Dh15 million grand prize money for August 2024. Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also enter into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one individual will take home Dh50,000.

10 lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the September 3 live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is only Dh150, and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Customers of Big Ticket will automatically enter into the daily electronic draw the day after their purchase for a chance to win Dh50,000. Big Ticket is giving away a total of Dh1,550,000 in cash prizes during its daily e-draw, bringing the total number of daily winners to 31.

Big Ticket will hold the live draw on August 3 at 2:30pm on Big Ticket’s official Facebook page, where participants will have a chance to win free Big Tickets by participating in “Bouchra’s Big Question” segment where two winners will each walk away with one Big Ticket and one Dream Car ticket.

Ticket can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.