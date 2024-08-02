CBI files initial chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak, 13 accused named

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case, naming 13 individuals involved in the scandal. The accused include Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Ayush Raj. Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand were identified as the main orchestrators, while Ayush Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, and Shivnandan Kumar are among the four candidates implicated.

The chargesheet outlines that Sikander Yadvendu, a junior engineer from Danapur Town Council in Bihar, is also among the accused. All 13 have been charged with criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. The NEET-UG paper leak sparked nationwide protests and calls for a re-test, which the Supreme Court ultimately denied, citing the absence of a systemic breach.

The CBI has registered six FIRs related to irregularities in NEET-UG administration, covering cheating and impersonation in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, and question paper leaks in Bihar. The investigation has involved searches at 58 locations and the detention of 40 suspects, including 15 arrested by Bihar Police. The CBI continues to investigate further suspects and charges, with a supplementary chargesheet to be filed upon the completion of the probe.