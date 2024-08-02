Death Toll Rises to 33 in Uttarakhand and Himachal Floods

The death toll has risen to 33 due to severe rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with over 50 people still missing and several injured. Torrential rains have caused widespread devastation, washing away houses, bridges, and roads. In Himachal Pradesh, cloudbursts in Kullu district raised the death toll to seven, prompting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to visit the affected areas. Rescuers, including teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration, have recovered seven bodies and rescued 35 people using drones to locate the missing. Landslides have blocked several highways, and a breach in Malana Dam is being controlled.

The Indian Army has established a control center in Jhakeri, coordinating with the state government to aid rescue efforts. Approximately 20 houses have been completely destroyed by the floods. Rescue operations, temporarily halted due to heavy rains, resumed with the help of earth-moving equipment. Chief Minister Sukhu assured that rescue and relief operations are ongoing, emphasizing the need for sunlight to speed up the process. He urged tourists to avoid rivers and waterfalls during this critical time.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rains have claimed 13 lives, destroyed homes, and stranded hundreds. The Indian Air Force deployed helicopters for relief operations in the Kedar valley. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that the Home Minister assured all possible assistance for the safety of residents and devotees. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her condolences and support, pledging to seek additional relief funds and visit the affected areas.