Delhi: School evacuated after bomb threat mail, probe underway

On Friday, a school in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area received an email threatening to bomb the premises, as reported by news agency ANI and confirmed by the police. The school was promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure. The email indicated that a bomb had been placed at the school the previous day. Upon investigation, the police found no evidence of any explosive device, leading them to believe the threat was a hoax.

The Delhi police issued a statement confirming that an email had threatened to blow up the school, but nothing was found during the search. They added that the school was thoroughly evacuated and checked, and no bomb was discovered. Legal action has been initiated in response to the incident, and the police are treating the threat as a false alarm.

This bomb threat comes only months after a similar email, reportedly sent from Budapest, Hungary, was received by 150 schools across the Delhi-NCR region. The IP address of these emails has been traced to Budapest, and Delhi Police plans to collaborate with Hungarian authorities for further investigation. An IP address is a unique identification number assigned to each device connected to the internet, which helps in tracking the origin of online communications.