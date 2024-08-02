Emirate in UAE hikes taxi fare

Ajman: The Ajman transport authority revised taxi fares in the emirate. The authority hiked taxi fares. The decision was announced as the fuel price committee in the UAE hiked fuel prices for August.

Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.83 for every kilometre. The fare, which applies throughout the month of August, is 1 fil higher than last month’s Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

The fuel prices were increased by up to 6 fils per litre. Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.