Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday. The weak trend in the Indian equity markets and an upward movement in crude oil prices overseas weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.74 and inched up to trade at 83.73 against the dollar, the previous day’s closing level. On Thursday, the rupee declined 5 paise to settle at 83.73 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 104.13. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday and bought shares worth Rs 2,089.28 crore.

A monthly survey released on Thursday showed India’s manufacturing sector growth eased slightly to 58.1 in July from 58.3 in June. The government’s GST collections in July rose 10.3 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore.