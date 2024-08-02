GST revenue in July surge to Rs 1.82 lakh crore

New Delhi; Gross collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) witnessed 10.3 per cent rise in July. The GST revenue in July is at Rs 1 ,82,075 crore. The gross GST collection in July 2023 was at Rs 1.65 lakh cror. The GST revenue in June 2024 was Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for July 2024 stands at Rs 1,44,897 crore. This witness a growth of 14.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

During April-July 2024, gross GST revenue rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,38,894 crore. Gross revenue from domestic transactions was Rs 1.34 lakh crore, up 8.9%. GST revenue on imports rose 14.4% to Rs 48,039 crore.

Also Read: Power consumption in India surge to 145.40 billion units in July

State-wise, in absolute terms, Maharashtra collected the highest GST at Rs 28,970 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 13,025 crore), Gujarat (Rs 11,015 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 10,490 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 9,125 crore). These collection figures do not include GST on the import of goods.

Revenue in UP grew only 4%, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw 5% rise, Telangana saw a muted collection of 2%, while Andhra Pradesh registered a fall by 7%. However, Karnataka and Gujarat (13%), MP and Maharashtra (11% each) saw double-digit growth.