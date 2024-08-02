Gulf country announces 50% traffic fine discount scheme for visitors, residents

Doha: Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has announced 50% traffic fine discount scheme for visitors, residents. Visitors and GCC citizens who had incurred traffic fines in Qatar could get their penalties slashed by 50 per cent.

The traffic fine discount scheme will cover violations that had been recorded over the past three years. The discount applies until August 31. Besides visiting motorists and GCC nationals, Qatar residents and citizens will also be eligible for the initiative.

Qatar is about 600km away from the UAE by road. From Dubai to Doha, the drive will take about 6 to 7 hours. From Abu Dhabi, the trip is approximately 550km and can be completed in less than 6 hours.