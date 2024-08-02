Indian air carrier launches ‘Freedom Sale’ with flight tickets from Rs 1947: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier, Air India Express announced new discount offer. The airline introduced its ‘Freedom Sale’ with Xpress Lite fares starting at just Rs 1947. The discount sale was announced to mark India’s 77 years of independence.

This special offer is available exclusively on airindiaexpress.com for bookings made until August 5th, for travel up to September 30th, 2024.

Travelers can enjoy amazing deals on routes to popular destinations like Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, and Delhi-Gwalior. The sale covers Air India Express’s network of 15 international and 32 domestic destinations.

Booking on airindiaexpress.com gives you access to zero-check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares. Plus, you can pre-book an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage for free and get a discounted fee for check-in baggage— Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8 percent NeuCoins on bookings. They also enjoy fab deals like up to 47 percent off on Biz and Prime Seats, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages, and add-on packs. Special discounted fares are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, doctors, nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents.

Xpress Biz fares are available on all new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, offering a Business Class equivalent experience.