Know health benefits of turmeric

For more than 4000 years, turmeric has been utilised for its therapeutic benefits. Turmeric is used to heal wounds, cold, fever and it also reduces sunspots, aids in achieving an even skin tone, enhances the texture of the skin, etc.

Turmeric has several skin-benefiting characteristics, including the ability to level out skin tone, enhance skin texture, reduce sunspots, provide photoprotective effects, and slow down the degradation of skin collagen. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help to calm skin. A test patch on the forearm is advised before using turmeric directly on the face since it can occasionally induce an allergic reaction despite having antibacterial characteristics that assist to contain bacterial infections.

Here are some of the benefits of turmeric for the skin:

1. Help in reducing signs of ageing

2. Acne-prone skin

3. Dealing with dull skin and providing a natural glow to the face

4. Helps to eliminate obstinate dark circles

5. Reduces the appearance of black patches and other hyperpigmentation-related issues

6. Sun tan removal

7. Enhances the skin texture

In addition to this, turmeric (haldi) can be added to a few summertime beverages to keep you hydrated and energised all day. This summer, you may sample a variety of drinks, including ginger-turmeric smoothies, turmeric-fruit drinks, and orange-turmeric smoothies.