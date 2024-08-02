Know what does blood in semen mean

Health problems are often overlooked or forgotten. But carelessness may lead us to further complications. Blood in the semen is one of the main symptoms of prostate cancer.

The prostate gland is one of the most important organs in the male reproductive system. Its main function is to o produce seminal fluid. Seminal nourishes and transports sperm. It helps the movement of sperm.

Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control.In some cases, it can quickly become severe or spread to other parts of the body.

Also Read: Know Regular Sex and Its Link To Delayed Menopause

The main problem of prostate cancer is that it does not show much symptoms. The symptoms themselves can often go unnoticed or misdiagnosed. This is further complicated by the delay in diagnosing the disease.

Frequent urinary incontinence is a common problem as part of urinary tract infections. However, it can also be a symptom of prostate cancer. Not only this, many problems that are a symptom of urinary tract infections such as urinary incontinence and feeling full after urination can also be a symptom of prostate cancer. Symptoms of prostate cancer include pain in the bones, weight and erectile dysfunction.