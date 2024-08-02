Low-intensity earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul And Spiti, on August 2. According to the the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

‘EQ of M: 3.2, On: 02/08/2024 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 32.67 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh,’ The the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Emirate in UAE hikes taxi fare

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Himachal Pradesh is situated in seismic zone V and VI and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Regions such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba are the most prone to earthquakes in the state.