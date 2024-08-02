Lufthansa cancels flights to and from this country: Details

Berlin: Germany based air carrier, Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel. The flights will remain cancelled till August 8. The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut till August 12. The Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, Brussel Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings.

This decision was taken due to the rising tension in the region. Several airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

Air Baltic canceled its flights to Israel that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Similarly, Air India, Delta and FlyDubai canceled their flights to Israel.