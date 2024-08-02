Major Airlines Cancel Tel Aviv Flights Amid Middle East Tensions: Details Inside

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and British Airways have canceled flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, citing rising security concerns in the region. This decision follows the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, which has heightened fears of retaliation and further instability.

Air India has also suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective immediately until August 8, 2024. The airline made this decision to prioritize the safety of passengers and crew amid the ongoing Middle East tensions. Air India emphasized its commitment to passenger safety and offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees for affected travelers.

The growing instability has led several airlines to reassess their flight operations in the region, resulting in adjusted schedules to ensure safety. Air India is closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary. Passengers with confirmed bookings can contact Air India’s 24/7 Contact Centre for assistance and further information.