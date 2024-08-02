Over 1.3 Million Indian students abroad; Canada leads

The Ministry of External Affairs informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 1,335,878 Indian students are currently studying at international institutions. The top five countries hosting the most Indian students are Canada with 427,000 students, the USA with 337,630 students, the UK with 185,000 students, Australia with 122,202 students, and Germany with 42,997 students.

This data was disclosed in response to a query raised by Dr. John Brittas MP in the Rajya Sabha. It reveals a significant increase in the number of Indian students studying abroad, nearly doubling over the past six years. In 2019, there were 675,541 Indian students studying abroad, a figure that has surged to 1,335,878 in 2024. This trend underscores the growing preference among Indian students for international education, especially in Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Germany.

However, the ministry noted that they do not maintain state-wise data for Indian students who have gone abroad for studies in the past five years.