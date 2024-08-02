Poco launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco M6 Plus 5G was launched in India. The handset joins the Poco M6 5G and the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the lineup. The Poco M6 Plus 5G starts in India at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting at 12pm IST on August 5. It is offered in three colour options — Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another 8GB of virtual RAM. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and will support two Android updates and four years of security updates.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The Poco M6 Plus 5G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.