Power consumption in India surge to 145.40 billion units in July

New Delhi: Power consumption in India surge by 3.5 per cent to 145.40 Billion Units (BU) in July . compared to the year-ago period. In July 2023, the power consumption stood at 140.41 BU.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 226.63GW in July 2024 against 208.95 GW in the year-ago month. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250.20 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

Meanwhile, India’s installed power generation capacity has grown by around 80% over the last decade, reaching 4,46,190 MW in June 2024. The installed capacity of coal-based power has increased from 1,39,663 MW in March 2014 to 2,10,969 MW in June 2024, while the installed capacity of the renewable sector has increased from 75,519 MW to 1,95,013 MW. The installed capacity of renewable sector has increased from 75,519 MW in March 2014 to 1,95,013 MW in June 2024