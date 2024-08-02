President Biden Expresses Condolences for Wayanad Landslide Victims

US President Joe Biden has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent landslides in Kerala, India. In a statement released on Thursday, Biden extended his deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and commended the efforts of the rescue teams working under challenging conditions.

Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, conveyed their sorrow and solidarity with the families who have lost loved ones in the catastrophic event. He praised the bravery and dedication of Indian service members and first responders involved in the ongoing recovery efforts.

The devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district, which occurred on July 30, have claimed at least 316 lives and injured over 200 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue into the fourth day.