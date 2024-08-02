Simple yoga poses for managing irregular preiods

Irregular period is a prevalent problem today. A menstrual cycle typically lasts 28 days, however, it can last anywhere from 21 to 38 days. If you haven’t had a period in more than 35 days or experienced bleeding within 21 days after your last period, your cycle is irregular. Period irregularity can occur sometimes and is natural, but it is best to see a doctor if it does so regularly. It is due to the changes in hormone levels, PCOS, intense exercise, switching birth control tablets and the usage of certain drugs. Thyroid problems, pregnancy, nursing, uterine fibroid, intrauterine device, stress, and breastfeeding are other causes of irregular periods. Here are five yoga asanas to help regulate your irregular menstrual cycle:

1. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

One of the healthiest positions for your reproductive system is Dhanurasana. It is a fundamental Hatha yoga pose that helps to strengthen your ankles, thighs, and spinal cord while also decreasing belly fat. The body assumes the form of a bow or dhanush in this asana.

Begin by lying on the floor on your stomach. Take a deep breath in and gently extend your legs backwards. Hold onto your ankle while extending your arms behind you. Your stomach supports the weight of your body. After holding this posture for around 20 seconds, go back to your starting position. Repeat this for four to five times.

2. Ustrasana (Camel pose)

A fantastic workout to control your periods and ease menstruation discomfort is ustrasana. Additionally, it opens up your chest, strengthens your back and shoulders, enhances posture, increases flexibility and massages your internal organs.

Kneel on the ground to start. Make sure your knees and shoulders are in line. Holding your heels, extend your body backwards. Drop your head back and thrust your hips forward. Hold the position for approximately 25 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat this several times.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujangasana is a great yoga pose for the reproductive system and it also enhances blood circulation, opens up your chest, and enhances digestion.

Start by laying on the floor on your stomach. Keep your legs together and your palms close to your face on the ground. Inhale now and elevate your upper body by pressing your palms downward. Stretch your neck as much as you can. Once you have held it for a while, switch back to your starting position.

4. Malasana (Garland pose)

Malasana, a squatting asana, is often referred to as the garland posture. Nowadays, we spend a lot of time sitting down, which is bad for our health. This pose is excellent for boosting metabolism, flattening the stomach, stimulating the digestive system, groyne strength, and reproductive health.

Squat down to begin. Squat deeply while keeping your feet hip-width apart. Spread your legs out so they are broader than your body. In the Namaste posture, bring your hands together. As you stretch, keep your elbows tucked within your inner thighs. Hold this position for a few minutes before shifting back to your starting position.

5. Baddha konasana (Butterfly pose)

One of the finest asanas for treating menstruation issues is baddha konasana. It enhances both a woman’s and a man’s reproductive system, boosts blood flow, and supports the stimulation of organs including the kidney and bladder. Stress is also reduced by baddha konasana. It helps pregnant women to have a quick and painless birth.

Begin by assuming a sitting position on the floor with your knees bent and your feet touching. Holding your feet firmly, begin flapping your thighs up and down without moving your feet. Repeat this several times.