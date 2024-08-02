Stock Market: Indian equity indices decline over 1%

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended its winning streak after four days and ended lower on Friday, August 2, 2024. BSE Sensex closed lower by 885.60 pts or 1.08% at 80,981.95. NSE Nifty closed at 24,717.70, down by 293.20 pts or 1.17%.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,660. Meanwhile, 2,233 stocks declined and 112 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,005. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 255, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. In addition, 324 stocks traded in upper circuit and 202 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints. Top losers were Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Wipro, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Midcap Index declined for the second consecutive session, falling over 1% to 57,914. The Nifty Bank also dropped 214 points to close at 51,350. All sectoral indices except Nifty Pharma ended lower.