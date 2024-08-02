Telangana Tragedy: Stray dog attack kills 82-Year-Old bedridden woman

On Wednesday night (July 31), an 82-year-old bedridden woman was tragically killed by a pack of stray dogs in her hut in Rajanna Sircilla district, as reported by the police on Thursday. The attack occurred while she was sleeping in her hut located in Sevalal Thanda locality in Mustabad mandal headquarters. Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan stated that the dogs entered the hut, attacked her, and consumed parts of her body before leaving.

The woman’s family, who live nearby, discovered her body on Thursday morning. Following a complaint from her son, the police registered a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation. Local residents have called for immediate action from authorities to address the growing issue of stray dogs in the area.

In a related incident on Thursday, the stray dog problem escalated when an aggressive dog attacked 16 people, including six children, in Rajiv Colony, Balanagar. The attack occurred around 5 pm as the dog entered a confined alleyway and began attacking passers-by, with children aged three to eight being the most affected. The situation was eventually brought under control after locals chased the dog away.