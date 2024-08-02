Wayanad landslide: Death toll exceeds 300, rescue efforts continue on Day 4

In the devastating landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the death toll has climbed to 316, with 240 individuals, including 29 children, still missing. Currently, 1,700 people are in relief camps. Yesterday’s search efforts uncovered 40 bodies, and today, the search will intensify across six designated zones. The Bailey Bridge, constructed by the Army, will facilitate the transport of vehicles and ambulances, extending the search area up to 40 kilometers from the Chaliyar River.

Today’s search operation is more systematically planned, covering six zones: the combined area of Attamala and Aaranmala, Mundakkai, Punjirimattam, Vellarimala Village Road, GVHSS Vellarimala, and the riverbanks. The Army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and other departments are conducting the search, each team including three local residents and one forest department employee. The Bailey Bridge, essential for transporting rescue equipment, will remain until a permanent bridge is built, connecting Chooralmala and Mundakkai.