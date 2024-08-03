32 killed, 63 injured in suicide bomb attack

Mogadishu: At least 32 people were killed and 63 injured in a suicide bomb attack in Somalia. A suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

As per reports, five attackers from al Shabaab had been killed by security forces while a sixth had blown himself up during the assault. There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 17 years. Al Shabab controlled a vast area of Somalia before being pushed back in government counteroffensives since 2022.

‘More than 32 civilians died in this attack and about 63 others were wounded, some of them critically. Targeting and blasting to kill 32 members from the civilian population means these Kharijites are not going to target only government centres, soldiers and officials,’ police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said in a press conference.

The Lido area has been the target of previous attacks, including a six-hour Al-Shabaab siege of a beachside hotel in 2023, which left 6 civilians dead and 10 wounded. 5 people were killed in a powerful car bomb blast at a cafe in the capital last month.