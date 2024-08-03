BMW discontinues this luxury car series in India: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW has officially discontinued the 6 Series GT in India. The series will be replaced by the new 5 Series. The new 5 Series, especially in its long wheelbase (LWB) version, was designed to cater to both the old 5 Series and 6 Series GT customers.

Launched in 2018 and updated with a facelift in 2021, the 6 Series GT was essentially a longer version of the previous 5 Series. BMW sold 1,428 units in FY2024, outpacing the older 5 Series, which sold 1,059 units.

The 6 Series GT offered a choice between a 258 bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 190 bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. The new 5 Series currently comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, with a diesel option expected later.

BMW’s current sedan lineup in India includes the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series, with the 5 and 7 Series available in electric versions alongside the i4 sedan.