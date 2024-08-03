BMW launches new colour option of G 310 RR in India: Details

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad launched a new colour scheme on the G 310 RR. The new colour is called the Racing Metallic Blue. The price stays unchanged at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the motorcycle stays unchanged in terms of features and specifications. There are total of three colour options for the G 310 RR now, with the other two being Cosmic Black 2 and Style Sport.

The BMW G 310 RR continues to get a 313 cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that makes max power of 33.52 bhp at 9,700 rpm and peak torque of 25.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the motorcycle has a top speed of 160 kmph.

In terms of features, the BMW G 310 RR gets a 5-inch vertical full-colour TFT screen, ABS and four riding modes – Track, Sport, Rain and Urban. The motorcycle also gets full LED lighting along with USD fork up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The BMW G 310 RR is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and is manufactured at TVS’ plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.