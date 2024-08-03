Dell introduces Latitude 7455 laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Dell Latitude 7455 was launched in India. Dell Latitude 7455 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990 and is currently available for purchase in the country via the Dell India website, e-commerce websites and retail stores across the country in a Titan Grey shade.

The Dell Latitude 7455 sports a 14-inch Quad-HD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS touchscreen anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits of peak brightness and ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light certification. The laptop is offered in two processor variants — Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. It is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop offers support for Copilot+ AI features and the neural processing unit (NPU) which features AI-backed functionality. Users can employ Cocreator to generate AI images from prompts, or use Live Captions to translate live or pre-recorded audio from a list of 44 languages to English. The Windows Studio effects can also help users adjust lighting or filters during a video call.

The Dell Latitude 7455 is equipped with a Full-HD IR camera, quad speakers with Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max technology and Neural Noise Cancellation that is claimed to improve the video calling experience. The laptop packs a 54Wh battery that can be charged using a 65W AC adapter over a USB Type-C port.Other connectivity options for the Dell Latitude 7455 include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C USB 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one universal audio jack and one microSD card reader.