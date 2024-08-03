Emirates to operate second daily flight to this destination: Details

Dubai: The flagship airline based in Dubai, Emirates has announced to operate a second daily A380 flight service between Dubai and Bali. The flight service will be from September 1 until October 26.

The Emirates’ flight EK398/399 between Dubai (DXB) and Bali (DPS) will be upgraded to an Airbus A380, replacing the current Boeing 777 service, for the duration.With double A380 flights to Bali, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island. The airlines had started its first-ever A380 service to Indonesia on June 1, 2023.

Also Read: Know how to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Tickets for the new A380 service can be booked through Emirates’ official channels, including their website, sales offices, contact centres, and travel agents. For more details on travel requirements to Dubai, passengers can visit the Emirates website.