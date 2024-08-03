Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G has been launched in India. The newly launched Honor Magic 6 Pro was first unveiled in China in January this year along with the base Honor Magic 6. However, the company has only launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro in India.

The price of Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is set at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It is available in Black and Epi Green colour options and will go on sale starting 12:00am on August 15 across Amazon, Explorehonor.com, and mainline stores. HonorTech confirms that there will be no price drop on the device for the next 180 days.

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on the company’s MagicOS 8.0 interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280×2,800 pixels) quad-curved display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 93.20 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver a peak HDR brightness of 5,000 nits and PWM dimming frequency of 4320Hz. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free and TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly certifications. It has Honor’s in-house Nano crystal shield that is claimed to provide 10x toughness protection against accidental drops.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with OIS support and 100x digital zoom, a 50-megapixel H9000 HDR camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens and 3D depth sensing.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Honor states that the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone to receive five DXOMARK Gold labels for its rear and selfie cameras, battery performance, display, and audio experience.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro houses a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. The battery, which is backed by Honor’s E1 power enhancement chip.The fast charging features are claimed to fill the battery from zero to full in just 40 minutes.