Indian Railways revises timings of this Vande Bharat Express: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway has revised the timings of a Vande Bharat Express train. The railway zone changed the timetable of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express. The new timetable will come into effect from August 24, 2024.

The train’s departure from Mumbai Central has been rescheduled to 3:45 PM, which is 10 minutes earlier than the previous time of 3:55 PM. The updated timetable indicates that at Borivali, the train will now arrive at 4:10 PM and leave at 4:13 PM, a change from the former arrival and departure times of 4:20 PM and 4:23 PM, respectively.

The updated itinerary for Vapi shows an arrival at 5:40 PM and a departure at 5:42 PM. In Surat, the train will now arrive at 6:38 PM and depart at 6:43 PM. At Vadodara, the train’s new arrival time will be 8:11 PM with a departure at 8:14 PM. The final destination, Ahmedabad, will see the train arriving at 9:15 PM, 10 minutes earlier than the previous arrival time of 9:25 PM.

The New Timings For Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Are As Follows:

Mumbai Central: Departure at 15:45 (revised from 15:55)

Borivali: Arrival at 16:10, Departure at 16:13 (revised from 16:20/16:23)

Vapi: Arrival at 17:40, Departure at 17:42 (revised from 17:43/17:45)

Surat: Arrival at 18:38, Departure at 18:43 (revised from 18:43/18:48)

Vadodara: Arrival at 20:11, Departure at 20:14 (revised from 20:16/20:19)

Ahmedabad: Arrival at 21:15 (revised from 21:25)