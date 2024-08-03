IndiGo to operate daily direct flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in India, IndiGo will operate daily direct flights connecting Chennai and Jaffna. The service will start from September 1. Bookings for the flight are open from August, 1, 2024.

Jaffna will be the second destination of the air carrier in Sri Lanka after Colombo and the 34th international destination. It will be 122nd overall destination in its extensive 6E network.

In addition to these daily flights to Jaffna, the airline offers 30 weekly frequencies from 4 points in India to Colombo.

India has consistently held the position of the top primary market for international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka. In June 2024, Indian arrivals accounted for 25.2 oer cent of the total, with over 28,631 travellers, compared to a 26.7 per cent share in June 2023, with around 26,830 passengers.