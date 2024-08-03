Know how to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform. The platform owned by Meta is used by billions of people worldwide.

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a feature that allows users to choose who can add them to groups. Users can choose between Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except… Those who cannot add you to a group will have the option of inviting you personally by sending a link to the WhatsApp group. Additionally, if you are added to a community, you will always be added to a community announcement group.

A step-by-step guide on how to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp home page and click on the three-dot at the top right corner

Step 2: from the drop-down menu select ‘Settings’ and on the next screen tap on ‘Privacy’.

Step 3: Scroll down to ‘Groups’ and in the ‘Who can add me to groups’, select your preference.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users in Delhi and NCR. Users of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can now recharge their smart cards using a dedicated chatbot on the instant messaging platform.