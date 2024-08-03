Massive earthquake strikes Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquake hit about 20 kilometres from the village of Barcelona on the east of Mindanao island. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17 kilometres. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Philippine seismological agency said no damage was expected from the earthquake, but it warned of aftershocks in the region.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Lakshya Sen scripts history: Details inside

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.

In December, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning.