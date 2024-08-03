Nissan launches 4th Generation X-TRAIL in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has launched its latest All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL in India. The SUV is offered at an introductory price of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the All-New X-TRAIL began on July 26, with a deposit of Rs 1,00,000 required. Pre-bookings can be done at Nissan dealerships across India and on their official website. Buyers will get a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and 3 years of free roadside assistance, with optional PMP coverage for up to 5 years. The All-New X-TRAIL comes in three colors: Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black.

The All-New X-TRAIL has the world’s first production Variable Compression engine. It comes with the latest 3rd generation XTRONIC CVT, featuring D-Step Logic Control and Paddle Shifters. This new SUV features Nissan’s Variable Compression Turbo technology.

The SUV also incorporates the 12V ALiS mild hybrid system, which boosts fuel economy, reduces CO2 emissions, and offers benefits like torque assist and quick restart. Currently, it stands as the only Japanese CBU SUV in its segment in India.

Also Read: Loans will get costlier as public sector bank hikes lending rates

The new X-Trail has a split-design headlight design with long L-shaped LED DRLs. It comes with a V-shaped grille featuring chrome embellishments and surrounds. It has 20-inch alloy wheels. comes with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats. Safety features include seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV is offered with a single turbo-petrol powertrain in India. The 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol engine produces 163 PS power and 300 Nm torque.