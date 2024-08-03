Oppo launches A3X 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo A3X 5G was launched in India. The Oppo A3X 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 13,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via the Oppo India e-store and offline retail stores starting August 7. The handset is offered in three colour options — Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White.

Customers purchasing the Oppo A3X 5G can avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,250 per month or get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,350 on using select bank cards.

The Oppo A3X 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, and twice-reinforced Panda glass protection. It also supports Splash Touch technology that enables the display to be responsive to wet finger touches.

The Oppo A3X 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1.

The Oppo A3X 5G get a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification. The phone is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo A3X 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also supports dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor