Paris Olympics 2024: India’s full schedule, medal events on August 3

Paris: Ace Indian shooter, Manu Bhaker will today play in the women’s 25m pistol final today. The two-time medalist at Paris 2024 is aiming at bagging another medal. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will participate in the women’s individual Round of 16 in archery.
ARCHERY
Women’s Individual 1/8 eliminations
Deepika Kumari (1:52 PM), Bhajan Kaur (2:05 PM)
Women’s Individual Quarter-final (If qualified) – 4:30 PM onwards
Women’s Individual Semi-final (If qualified) – 5:22 PM onwards
Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match (If qualified) – 6:03 PM
Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match (If qualified) – 6:16 PM
BOXING
Men’s 71 kg quarter-final
Nishant Dev 12:18 am
GOLF
Men’s individual strokeplay – Round 3
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (12:30 PM)
SAILING
Men’s Dinghy 1LCA7 – Race 5 and 6
Vishnu Sarvanan (3:50 PM)
Women’s Dinghy 1LCA6 – Race 4, 5 and 6
Nethra Kumanan (5:55 PM)
SHOOTING
25m pistol women’s final
Manu Bhaker 1 pm
Skeet men’s Qualification – Day 2
Anantjeet Singh Naruka (12:30 PM)
Skeet Final (if qualified) – 7 pm
Skeet women’s Qualification – Day 1
Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon
