Paris Olympics 2024: India’s full schedule, medal events on August 3

Paris: Ace Indian shooter, Manu Bhaker will today play in the women’s 25m pistol final today. The two-time medalist at Paris 2024 is aiming at bagging another medal. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will participate in the women’s individual Round of 16 in archery.

ARCHERY

Women’s Individual 1/8 eliminations

Deepika Kumari (1:52 PM), Bhajan Kaur (2:05 PM)

Women’s Individual Quarter-final (If qualified) – 4:30 PM onwards

Women’s Individual Semi-final (If qualified) – 5:22 PM onwards

Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match (If qualified) – 6:03 PM

Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match (If qualified) – 6:16 PM

BOXING

Men’s 71 kg quarter-final

Nishant Dev 12:18 am

GOLF

Men’s individual strokeplay – Round 3

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (12:30 PM)

SAILING

Men’s Dinghy 1LCA7 – Race 5 and 6

Vishnu Sarvanan (3:50 PM)

Women’s Dinghy 1LCA6 – Race 4, 5 and 6

Nethra Kumanan (5:55 PM)

SHOOTING

25m pistol women’s final

Manu Bhaker 1 pm

Skeet men’s Qualification – Day 2

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (12:30 PM)

Skeet Final (if qualified) – 7 pm

Skeet women’s Qualification – Day 1

Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon