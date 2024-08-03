Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Lakshya Sen scripts history: Details inside

Paris: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen scripted new history at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Lakshye Sen entered the semifinals in the men’s singles Badminton. He became the first Indian shuttler to enter the men’s singles semifinal in the Olympic games.

Lakshya Sen defeated 12th seed Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen by ‘19-21, 21-15, 21-12’ in the quarterfinals today. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya will face the winner of the match between 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals. Lakshya Sen is now one win away from confirming a medal in his maiden Olympics appearance.

Also Read: UPI based transactions cross 20 lakh crore for third straight month

Women’s singles players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only Indians to have crossed the quarterfinal stage in Olympics. In men’s singles, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth had reached the quarterfinals in 2012 London and 2016 Rio editions respectively.