Vu Televisions introduces smart television with integrated soundbar in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vu Televisions has launched a new QLED TV with integrated soundbar in India. The smart television named ‘Vu Vibe QLED TV’ is claimed to be the first one in the world to come with an integrated soundbar.

The Vu VIBE QLED TV comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, and they are priced at Rs 30,999, Rs 35,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 58,999, respectively. They can be purchased via Amazon and leading retail stores from August 9.

The Vu Vibe QLED TV sports a 4K QLED IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate alongside HDR10+ support. It comes with a bezel-less design.

The Vu Vibe QLED TV comes integrated with an 88-watt soundbar and is claimed to offer a distortion-free immersive sound experience. It offers five different sound modes – Sound only, Cinema, Night, Dolby Audio, and Pure Surround. The dedicated sound-only mode allows the TV to play music while the screen is off.

Users can play music through their Spotify or YouTube accounts directly on the Vu Vibe QLED TV. They can also pair multiple electronic devices to the TV using both Bluetooth or USB connections. It allows dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity as well.

The Vu Vibe QLED TV runs on Google TV OS and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Users can play content on the TV using Google’s Chromecast. The paired Vu Vibe remote is equipped with picture and sound hotkeys which allow users to navigate different audio and visual settings quickly.